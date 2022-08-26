Namibia: Court Postpones Mariental Farmer's Case

25 August 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

Mariental farmer Johan Meyer (50) appeared in the Mariental Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to 24 November for further investigations.

Meyer stands accused of causing the death of nine-year-old Hendriena Mupolo in May this year by running over her with his Toyota Land Cruiser at Plot K11 of the Hardap irrigation scheme.

He was charged with culpable homicide.

The accussed appeared before magistrate Lavinia Shilunga while prosecutor Loide Nghixulifua appeared for the state.

The state requested more time for thorough investigations to be conducted while the accused's bail of N$3 000 has been extended.

Van Vuuren Attorneys represented the accused.

According to the police report, Mupolo, her mother, her mother's sisters and their children were reportedly found picking beans on the farmer's plot without his consent when the incident happened.

Mupolo reportedly later that day succumbed to internal wounds she sustained when she was allegedly run over by the accused.

