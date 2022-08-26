Namibia Scraps Vaccination Proof, PCR Test Results Entry Requirement for Foreigners

PEOPLE visiting Namibia will no longer be required to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result at the ports of entry, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced on Thursday.

"The current epidemiological situation no longer supports the retention of this requirement," the ministry announced on Thursday afternoon in the last weekly Covid-19 update.

The health ministry last month switched from daily Covid-19 updates to weekly reports.

"The weekly Covid-19 updates will be discontinued forthwith. Today's update is the last one," the ministry stated.