Namibia Scraps Vaccination Proof, PCR Test Results Entry Requirement for Foreigners

25 August 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

PEOPLE visiting Namibia will no longer be required to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result at the ports of entry, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced on Thursday.

pete"The current epidemiological situation no longer supports the retention of this requirement," the ministry announced on Thursday afternoon in the last weekly Covid-19 update.

The health ministry last month switched from daily Covid-19 updates to weekly reports.

"The weekly Covid-19 updates will be discontinued forthwith. Today's update is the last one," the ministry stated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X