South Africa: Women's Parliament Highlights the Impact of Substance Abuse, Climate Change and Economic Empowerment of Women

The Northern Cape Provincial Legislature (NCPL) in partnership with Democracy Works Foundation, will host its Provincial Women's Parliament celebrating women's month on the 30 and 31 August 2022 in Colesberg, Pixley ka Seme District. The Insititution has identified the Pixley ka Seme district as many communities in and around Britstown, De Aar and Colesberg have a significant percentage of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). FAS is the most common preventable form of mental disability in the world and is a result of women drinking whilst pregnant states Gopane. Women's Parliament 2022 is a platform created by the provincial legislature to stimulate dialogue between various women structures, organisations and stakeholders and surrounding communities in Colesberg, Noupoort , van Wyksvlei and the province at large and to extend further reach; it will be open to the broader communities, to join in on the virtual platform.

The focus discussions for this year's Women's Parliament are matters concerning and affecting women in the province, such as the impact of climate change on women and economic opportunities, Gender Based Violence and Femicide; economic opportunities and the empowerment of women and promoting an activist citizenry to encourage the involvement of women in municipal oversight and active public participation.

The two-day Provincial Women's Parliament delegates will be guided by the rules of the legislature, and the proceedings will be guided by the rules of the legislature where on 30 August 2022, a Chairperson will be appointed from the provincial delegates to chair a Committee Session, there will be 4 Portfolio Committee Meetings, and delegates will be part of the various Portfolio Committee Meetings and 2nd day on the 31 August 2022, delegates will present respective Committee reports in a mock House Sitting.

The various Committee meetings will be as follows:

i. Portfolio Committee on Department of Environment, Nature Conservation, Agriculture and Land Reform: Presentations by Department of Environment, Nature Conservation, Agriculture and Land Reform and Democracy Works Foundations on the impact of climate change on women; opportunities for women in green energy; and opportunities for women in access in land and opportunities in agriculture.

ii. Portfolio Committee on Economic Development and Tourism: Presentations by Department of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism and Mme re ka Thusa: Topic: Economic transformation and emancipation of women and opportunities for women.

iii. Portfolio Committee on Safety, Social Development and Health: Presentations by Department of Health, Department of Social Development, Department of Safety and Liaison and Northern Cape Liquor Board on the impact of substance abuse on women and children; and Maternal Health; and Department of Gender Based Violence and Femicide; Nortand.

iv. Governance and Administration (4): COGTA: District Model and public participation at the local level. Northern Cape Provincial Legislature and Commission on Gender Equality: Promotion of activist citizens, oversight and enhancing public participation and constitutional democracy. Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) is a non-profit organisation working toward strengthening Resilient Democracies in Southern Africa. Resilient democracies are inclusive, equitable, sustainable and consensus-orientated. We strengthen resilient democracies through 5 programmatic areas of work: monitoring democracy, strengthening democratic institutions, training democrats and leaders, strengthening democratic culture and governance, and climate change.

DWF and The Northern Cape Provincial Legislature Partnership

The partnership between Democracy Works Foundation and The Northern Cape Provincial Legislature is a long-standing relationship built over the years. DWF is currently implementing the Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate Change Champions (FIGCCC) project with co-funding from the European Union in the Northern and Western Cape provinces.

The project seeks to support democratic and participatory processes within the renewable energy economy by supporting the integration of community-driven development priorities into municipal planning processes. It also seeks to create an environment where Civil Society Organisations can represent their communities' needs amongst government officials and Independent Power Producers in climate change planning, policy and investment decision-making.

The 2022 Provincial Women's Parliaments theme "increasing women participation in municipal and government oversight for a better future", encourages women to become actively involved in decision-making processes and submit recommendations and complaints to the municipal council, to be informed of council meetings and decisions, attend open meetings, participate in the drafting of municipal legislation or by-laws and Independent Development Plans (IDPs) and financial oversight and the monitoring the performance of municipalities and provincial government states Gopane.'