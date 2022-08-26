Kenya: IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka to Be Buried Today

26 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Embakasi East Returning Officer the late Daniel Musyoka will be laid to rest in Muuani Village, Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County.

Musyoka's tortured body was recovered in Kajiado County after being reported missing by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati a few days after the General Election.

He was last seen at the constituency's tallying centre before he was reported missing.

Chebukati will lead the commission in bidding farewell to the late Musyoka.

Officials from the electoral body on Thursday held a peaceful demonstration in Nairobi protesting Musyoka's murder.

They petitioned Parliament, the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecution to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

IEBC also eulogized Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu who collapsed and died in Nanyuki, Laikipia County

Police officers have so far ruled out murder for political expediency in Gitobu's sudden death and urged Kenyans to wait for postmortem which is set to be conducted on Wednesday.

Returning Officers are also set to file a petition at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) demanding protection.

