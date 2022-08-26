South Africa: Insurance Giants Raided for Price Fixing - South African News Briefs - August 26, 2022

Competition Commission Raids Insurance Industry Heavyweights For Price Fixing

The Competition Commission on Thursday raided the premises of eight long-term insurance companies who are suspected of price fixing, Eye Witness News reports.

The commission said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that those companies, which include industry heavyweights -Old Mutual, Momentum and Discovery Limited, colluded to fix prices and trading conditions.

The commission said the search and seizure operations have been conducted as part of an ongoing investigation that was initiated by the commissioner in January 2021.

The companies are suspected of working together, to fix prices for products such as retirement annuities, life insurance cover, disability cover, and funeral assistance benefits.

Ready, Steady, Run! - Comrades Marathon is Here This Weekend

Comrades Marathon is back and will be run on Sunday, August 28. Local and international participants will be pounding the tar in a gruelling 90km "down run" from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. The race was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations. The last race was in 2019 with the "up race" from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, won by two local runners - Edward Mothibi in the men's race and Gerda Steyn in the women's race. Ultrarunner Steyn shattered the previous mark by more than 10 minutes, making her the first woman to break six hours.

National Assembly. Independent Panel. President Cyril Ramaphosa Removal.



The National Assembly wants to speed up the Section 89 independent panel process into the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced in August 2022 that she would refer the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion to remove the president, to an independent panel. The speaker told the National Assembly programming committee on Thursday August 25, 2022 that members of parliament must nominate names for the panel before the September 1, 2022 deadline. The motion comes after a robbery at the president's Phala Phala farm in which over U.S.$4 million in hard currency - proceeds of cattle auctions - was stolen and never reported to the South African police. In South Africa, it is illegal for anyone to have foreign currency in their possession that exceeds R25,000 for a thirty-day period.