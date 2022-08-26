Kenya: I Am a Man of My Words, I Am Back - AFC Leopards Head Coach Patrick Aussems

Nairobi — AFC leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has affirmed that he was always going to come back to the team despite swirling rumors that he was on the exit door after leaving two weeks before the end of last season.

The Belgian tactician jetted back to the country on Thursday evening, settling word that he had received offers from several Rwandese clubs to ditch Ingwe.

"I am a man of my words. I do what I say and I say what I do. I did not understand when people were afraid that I will not come back. I am here now and the day that I will want to leave I will say that I am leaving," the tactician told Capital Sport just after arriving from his long holiday.

The former Simba coach said that he had to go home to spend time with his family after being away for a long time.

"After being in Kenya for more than eight months last season it was really a good thing to enjoy with my family. My sons are in Canada and I had not seen them for a long time so I needed to spend time with them. Also I took some time with my wife and now I am back here and ready for the new season," the tactician added.

He says he has been keeping in touch with the coaching team he left behind led by assistant coach Tom Juma and he is satisfied with the pre-season work the team has put in place.

"We were in touch constantly with them when I was away and I was following all the preparations. We have worked with them for one and a half seasons and they know my philosophy, they know the training we do and they have done a good job," the coach added.

Aussems completed his first full season at Leopards last season where they finished sixth despite a myriad of challenges and he believes this season they can do well.