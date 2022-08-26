Eritrea: Effort to Develop Capacity of Women

25 August 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Gash Barka region reported that strong effort is being exerted to develop the overall capacity of its members.

Speaking at the conclusion event of the administration and leadership training that has been organized from 15 to 18 August, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the union branch, said that women's capacity building is one of the main priorities of the union.

The administration and leadership training that was provided to 53 heads of the union in the sub-zones of the Gash Barka Region included human resources and time management, book keeping, as well as conflict resolution and significance of effective management.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, on her part expressed on the significance of providing training in administration and leadership to members in the effective execution of the programs of the union.

The trainees on their part commending for training opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to the expectations.

