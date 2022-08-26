Somalia, U.S. Discuss Bilateral Relations

The Chargé d'Affaires at Somalia's embassy in Addis Ababa, Ali Mohamed Hussein (ATAM) received at his office the US ambassador to Ethiopia Jessica Lepenn.

The two diplomats discussed the bilateral relations between Washington and Mogadishu and how to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Atam told Lepenn that Somalia gives an special importance on boosting ties with all countries, mainly those, including the US interested in playing role in the state building and economic revival.

Washington has been an ally of Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab and is at forefront of the major donors providing financial assistance to the federal government.

The new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged during his election campaign that he will work on finding Somalia at peace with itself and the world.