Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Inaugurates New Dr Idrice Goumany Municipal Centre in Plaine Verte

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, proceeded, this afternoon, with the inaugural ceremony of the Dr Idrice Goumany Municipal Centre in Plaine Verte, Port Louis.

The Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; the Lord Mayor of the City Council of Port Louis, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cader Saib; and Members of Parliament were present for the inauguration.

The Centre has been renovated to the tune of some Rs 61 million. The contract was awarded to Chisel Met Ltd and works lasted from January 2021 to August 2022. The existing building was not in use due to damaged tiles, openings, lighting and plumbing network. Renovation works were carried out at the wedding hall, gymnasium, badminton court, library and toilets. Existing utilities and amenities have been reinstated or replaced. These facilities aim at catering to the needs of the residents of the region.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed satisfaction that the inhabitants of the region will be able to avail of the services of the new Centre which, he said, was a much needed amenity for them. He recalled that the Dr Idrice Goumany Municipal Centre, built in 1981, was in a deplorable state adding that inhabitants will now be able to perform weddings in two halls and practise many social activities in the new Centre.

Emphasising that Government is working to bring development in all parts of the country, Mr Jugnauth stated that several projects are in the pipeline in the region of Plaine Verte. He dwelt on the construction of a Sports Arena to the tune of some Rs 151 million which will comprise a squash court, a snooker table, an amphitheatre, five badminton halls, body building area, and a gymnasium. The Municipal City Council of Port Louis has already signed the contract for the Sports Arena, he added.

Other projects, he highlighted, include: the construction of a children's playground; the renovation of the swimming pool; the construction of a polyvalent hall to the tune of Rs 23 million at La Rue Magon; as well as the construction of two multipurpose halls in the region.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further recalled that the priority of Government is to enhance the welfare of each citizen adding that the health of the population remains one of his main preoccupations. To that end, he urged the population to practise physical activities regularly so as to stay in good health. He observed that many citizens suffer from Non-Commicable Diseases and appealed to them to adopt a healthy lifestyle culture. He said that Government is investing massively in sports infrastructure across the country and urged them to take advantage of these facilities.

He also expressed his determination to continue to invest in infrastructural projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The main objective of Government, he underlined, is to enhance the quality of life of the Mauritian population.

As for Vice-Prime Minister Husnoo, he observed that since 2015, the region has witnessed several infrastructural developments. He further pointed out that works for the construction of the Sports Arena will start in two weeks and rejoiced that the new Dr Idrice Goumany Centre is another project which will significantly benefit the inhabitants of the region.

For his part, the Lord Mayor stated that the region of Plaine Verte is witnessing a renewed momentum for infrastructural projects. He mentioned that roads have been asphalted and green spaces have also been created.