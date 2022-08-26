Southern Africa: I Didn't Flip-Flop On SADC Chairpersonship - Geingob

18 August 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says he did not flip-flop when he initially declined to chair the Southern African Development Community (SADC) because of Namibia's economic woes.

Geingob said this while addressing the Swapo Party Youth League (Spyl) congress at Ongwediva on Thursday.

On Tuesday Geingob participated in the SADC Organ Troika Summit in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He arrived in the country on Wednesday before the 42nd summit of the heads of state and the government of the SADC came to an end on Thursday.

Geingob said he returned to Namibia to attend the youth league congress.

"When I was there, we were supposed to be chair of the organ. The war machinery and I was saying because of our economic situation, I cannot accept a duty I cannot perform, but people said no, you are the one," he said.

He said when he accepted the chairmanship, he was not flip-flopping.

