Ghana: NLC Inaugurates Audit Committee

26 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)

The National Labour Commission has inaugurated a five-member Audit Committee in accordance with Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (921)

The Act enjoins all state entities in the public sector to establish an Audit Committee.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy respectively to the members of the committee.

He urged them to bring their professional expertise to bear on their new roles and work with the Management in the performance of their legitimate duties.

The Chairman of the National Labour Commission, Justice Kwabena Asuman Adu, said the work of the Committee was very vital to the Commission's financial management processes as it guards the Commission against any form of financial impropriety.

Mr Eric S. Norgbey, Chairman of the newly inaugurated Committee, gave the assurance that members would work diligently to protect the Commission's purse.

The other members of the Audit Committee are Mr Richard Asante, Ms Edith Pinamang both from the Internal Audit Agency and Messrs Francis K. Davoh and Isaac Sackey, members of the National Labour Commission.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X