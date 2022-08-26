Kenya: Odinga, Barasa Locked Out of Mumias Lease Case

26 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court in Nairobi has dismissed an application by ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the Orange Party's Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa seeking to be enjoined in Mumias Sugar Company lease case.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany on Friday said their involvement in the case was unnecessary.

The two were seeking to be enjoined after they were mentioned in a contempt of court case against Sarrai Group.

The petitioner's lawyer Jackline Kimeto had accused Barasa, who is vying for Kakamega governor seat, of authoring a series of derogatory messages after the court stopped Sarrai Group from operating in Mumias Sugar Company.

"On the same date that the court order was issued, a politician by the name Fernandes Barasa Published a series of tweets about the court order dated 28th July, 2022," the court heard.

"In other tweets published on 3rd August, 2022, Mr. Barasa also stated that the machines in Mumias would roll back to life by Wednesday 10th August 2022. He also uttered derogatory sentiments alleging that creditors agitating for their rights were 'loitering in our courts to frustrate the revival of Mumias Sugar Company'," the petitioner's lawyer noted in a court document.

The lawyer further accused Raila of visiting Mumias Sugar and being taken around by Sarrai Group personnel despite a court order barring the Uganda-based company from stepping into the sugar miller's premises.

James Orengo and Jared Sala law firms represented Raila and Barasa respectively in applying for enjoinment on Thursday.

Sarrai Group, Gakwamba Farmers, and Wanga Council of Elders filed preliminary objections to the application.

Court directed parties to file responses to the same.

The matter will be mention on September 7 for further directions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X