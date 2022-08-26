Kenya: Odinga Denies Threatening Courts Over Presidential Results Suit

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has denied threatening the courts over the pending presidential results petition at the supreme court of Kenya.

Speaking at the Ugenya Masiro home of the Siaya governor James Orengo, Raila who made an impromptu visit to congratulate the newly inaugurated governor Thursday evening said contrary to the reports, all he said was to tell the public about their prayers to the supreme court.

"I did not threaten the courts. I informed the public on what are our prayers to the court," said the former prime minister.

Odinga said that he was a gentle man who knows the limit to which he can comment over a matter pending in court.

He at the same time bashed president elect William Ruto for his remarks that his administration will work on reducing the cost of living and make the country a better place to live in.

Odinga said the problem bedeviling the country was corruption and there were no way leaders with track record of corruption can be trusted to confront the challenge head on.

"The elephant in the room is not expenditure per se or county government expenditure. It is about dealing with the dragon which is called corruption" said the Azimio presidential candidate in the just concluded polls.

He called for calm amongst his supporters, saying that his team has strong evidence that will see the supreme court overturn the Wafula Chebukati results that gave William Ruto the win.

"We want, if the court agrees with us that we won, to declare us winners" he said. - Kna