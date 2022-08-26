Kenya: Azimio Reduces Petition Submitted in Lorry to 40 Pages in Line With Supreme Court Rules

Nairobi — The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya legal team has presented a compressed Presidential petition from the voluminous documents delivered in a truck on Monday, to a 40-page document.

Lawyer Fred Orego who is part of the legal team on Friday said they reduced the lorry to 40-page petition, in line with Supreme Court rules that a petition should have a maximum of 40 pages.

Orego noted that the written submissions summarize their petition which seeks to overturn the win of President Elect William Ruto, arguing that the election was not free, fair and verifiable.

"What we have done is a summary of case that we brought here in a lorry on Monday, to 40 pages because the Supreme Court has very strict rules," Orego said.

Orego said that they had also file a notice informing the registrar that they will be opposing a petition filed by Moses Kuria, who had asked the court not to grant prayers being sought the Azimio la Umoja petition.

Kuria in his petition argued that Odinga's prayers shouldn't be granted since his agents including Saibatao ole Kanchory and Narok Senator Elect Ledama ole Kina assaulted IEBC officials at the Bomas of Kenya.

Orego argued that Kuria's petition shouldn't be heard by the Supreme Court on grounds that it isn't election related.

Orego said the petition is a waste time and shouldn't be filed at the Supreme Court.

"Whatever he is saying this is not the right places and it's a waste of time and we want it out of our way so that we can focus on the main petition," he said.

Azimio's legal team also expressed support to six other petitions filed at the Supreme Court in relation to the Presidential petition, including those filed by Busia Senator Elect Okiyah Omtatah and Youth Advocacy Association.

On Kigame's petition, Orego said they are yet to interrogate its details.

The Supreme Court had directed that all parties serve by August 27, 2022.

According to court's schedule the pre-trial of the presidential petition will be on Monday, and Tuesday hearing of the case.