Kenya: Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday in Mombasa, Kakamega, 6 Constituencies Holding Postponed Elections

26 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has declared Monday, a national holiday in areas where elections are set to be held.

This includes Mombasa and Kakamega counties where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will conduct gubernatorial elections.

Other areas include; Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South, Rongai constituencies and Kwa Njenga Ward in Embakasi South, and Nyaki West Ward in Imenti North.

He asked employers to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote.

