Tunisia: Somalia PM Leaves for Tunisia to Attend TICAD 8

26 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU (SMN) - The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre left the country on Friday for Tunis to attend the eighth meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8), taking place from August 27- 28.

According to a press statement from the OPM will join the gathering of "high-level delegations from African countries, Japan as well as other organisations such as the African Development Bank, the African Union, World Trade Organisation, and other UN agencies" to discuss issues related to the COVID-19 recovery, Africa's economic growth, realising sustainable societies and peace and stability.

Japan has long-standing and good relations with Seychelles and has assisted the country, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, with several projects especially in the fisheries sector, the second top contributor to the island nation's economy.

The government of Japan financed the construction of facilities to cater to increased artisanal and semi-industrial fishing activities through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a grant of around $12 million.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X