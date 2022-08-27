Mauritius: Tim Balgobin wants Mauritians to invest in Dubaï

Trishna (Tim) Balgobin is organizing from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August at Port Chambly Hotel (as from 10.30am to 5pm), in collaboration with the Royal Office of UAE, a special event to attract Mauritians to buy properties, setup companies in UAE at most competitive packages (exceptionally as a Mauritian offer) which includes for the first time UAE VISA for life. The event aims at connecting the Arab world and helping Mauritian companies to penetrate the UAE & Arab markets.

Mauritian Trishna (Tim) Balgobin is a popular face in high profile Royal Office events in Dubai and in the Arab world. Our compatriot is an award winning entrepreneur, financier, Royal advisor & real estate broker featured twice by Khaleej Times, UAE leading newspaper, MIDI Madagasikara, among others, and recently won the prestigious Times of India 40 under 40 award for 2022 in the field of advisory, leadership & entrepreneurship; He delegated his father Mukesh Balgobin & Amita Balgobin in New Delhi to receive the prize at Westin Hotel in recognition of "Parents come in first."

Tim Balgobin advises the decision makers in Dubai about sponsoring events such as the Africa-Dubai conference held at Al Habtoor palace with the participation of over 30 countries in Africa including the minister of Trade, investment & industry, Hon Mmusi Kgafela & live intervention of Olesegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, along with the support of Forbes Afrique & the Royal Family of the UAE. "I'm a firm supporter of woman empowerment and believes in helping women entrepreneurs to succeed worldwide", underscores Tim Balgobin.

"I also lead the Emergence Initiative of Madagascar falling under the Office of the President of the Republic of Madagascar, several African politicians, Forbes, Fortune 500 companies for company setups, management, strategic consulting & political marketing. I also raise funds globally for Hollywood movies and am a senior advisor for leading studios in America such as Motion Media pictures(American Sniper, Sully, Xmen,Hercules) & currently been mandated as advisor for upcoming movie "Loch" after the successful fundraising of MEG 2 already shot in Thailand", adds Tim Balgobin.