Ethiopia: #newsalert - Fed. Government Calls On Tigray Residents to Avoid Areas of Military Equipment, Training Facilities

26 August 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In a statement the federal government released to day it advised residents in Tigray to avoid military equipment, training areas.

The statement accused Tigrayan forces of continuing attacks despite the government's "open door" for peace.

Therefore, the government's offer for unconditional talks as it is, "it will take actions targeting the military forces that are the source of the anti-peace sentiment of the TPLF. "

It called up on "our people living in the Tigray region,to stay away from the areas where the TPLF's military equipment and training facilities are located."

