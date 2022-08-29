Kenya: Voting Kicks Off in Areas Where Exercise Had Been Postponed

29 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Voting in the ongoing by-elections in the eight electoral areas has started slowly, with many poll centers recording a low turnout.

The elections in Mombasa, Kakamega Counties, Rongai, Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, and Pokot South constituencies come after the electoral agency suspended the polls following a mix-up of ballot materials during the August 9th General Election.

Most polling centres opened at 6 o'clock as prescribed under the law but have registered a low number of voters despite the government declaring today a public holiday and urging employers to allow employees time to cast their votes.

In Mombasa, it will be a be a two-horse race between Abdulswamad Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Since Tuesday, Mombasa County has been a bee-hive of activities as Omar and Nassir make the last-minute rush to woo supporters into their camp.

Both Nassir and Omar have been endorsed by the organized groups and different communities living in Mombasa.

The elections were postponed on August 9, the date of the General Election after what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was ballot papers mix-up, and were again pushed forward on August 23 after the commission cited intimidation and harassment of its staff.

The polls being held are Mombasa and Kakamega governor elections as well as MP races in Kacheliba (West Pokot County), Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County), and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

