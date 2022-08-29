Kenya: Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo Urges Orengo to Subject Pending Bills to Forensic Audit

Siaya — Gem member of parliament, Elisha Odhiambo has challenged the new Siaya county government administration, led by Governor James Orengo to subject all pending bills to forensic audit before settling them.

Odhiambo at the same time challenged Orengo to get to the bottom of a Sh600million graft at the county government, adding that the devolved government owed Kenyans an explanation.

Speaking at the Hawinga village home of deputy governor William Oduol, the legislator said most of the pending bills could be fictitious and the public risked losing millions to unscrupulous ex county government top officials.

"You have a herculean task ahead of you. You have a lot of pending bills. Before you pay them, subject them to a forensic audit" said the Gem legislator.

Odhiambo, who retained his seat during the just concluded general elections, said the public still demanded an answer to a Sh600 million loss that was reported six months to the general elections.

"Please, tell Kenyans and Siaya people where the money went. You are lucky we have Members of the county assembly who served in the previous assembly and can help you interrogate and get to the bottom of it" said Odhiambo.

He said that the new administration that was sworn into the office last Thursday must not allow individuals to benefit from the public coffers when the county hospitals had no drugs.

On the pending presidential petition at the supreme court, Odhiambo said the judiciary must prescribe a solution to the perennial elections irregularities in the country.

"The judiciary must prescribe a solution, not a prophylaxis. If you give a prophylaxis, Kenya will still be in trouble" he said.

He said that the supreme court must pronounce itself and take the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati to jail for allegedly stealing the rights of Kenyans. - Kna