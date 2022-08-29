Kenya Kick-Off Los Angeles 7s With Defeat to Samoa

27 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya launched its Los Angeles 7s campaign with a 33-14 defeat to Samoa in Pool D in the final leg of the 2022 HSBC Sevens World Series played on Saturday in the United States.

Both sides started off well with a solid defence, needing Samoa to work extra hard and it paid off when Apelu Maliko disorganized the Shujaa defence to dot down the converted try for a 7-0 lead.

Maliko was at it again after picking a lose ball to speed off and dive in between the sticks before the Samoans added a third from a set-piece after the Kenyans were penalized to see Uaina Sione quickly tap and go over for a comfortable 19-0 lead at the breather.

Kenya returned a different side in the second half with Daniel Taabu being instrumental with a brilliant set-piece individual effort to ground a try before turning the provider to experienced Wily Ambaka, who added a second converted try and bring the scores at 19-14 and arouse the Kenyan fans.

The end-to-end action saw Samoa extend the lead just before sealing the win on the final hooter.

