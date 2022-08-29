Kenya: Billy Odhiambo Reaches 100th Try in Series as Kenya Beat England in Los Angeles 7s

Nairobi — Billy 'the kid' Odhiambo scored his 100th try for Kenya at the World Sevens Series as Shujaa beat England 19-14 in their second Pool D match in Los Angels 7s to revive chances of advancing to Cup quarters.

With Kenya coming to this match from a 34-14 defeat against Samoa in the opening match, the Damian MacGrath coached side were too good for England to handle in the first half as seasoned Willy Ambaka opened the scoring with a beautiful try from the far corner.

Another experienced player Odhiambo added the second try that was important to him, which saw him join Ambaka, veteran Humphrey Kayange and his younger brother Collins Injera to the 'century club'.

Ambaka then added the third try for Kenya to complete his brace and a third so far at the Los Angeles outing.

Although Kevin Wekesa was sent to the sin bin for tackling without a ball and England awarded a penalty try, It was too late for the Englishmen to recover as Kenya held on to pick a crucial victory.

"It was a good show from the boys, we needed the win for us to be in contention for the Cup quarters, shout out to the boys and the fans who have turned up in large numbers," Odhiambo said after the match.