Kenya: Determined Shujaa Advance to Los Angeles Cup Quarters

27 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Inspired by Kenyan fans, the national men's 7s team did not disappoint, winning 20-10 over Scotland to advance to the Cup quarter-finals of the last leg of the 2022 World Sevens Series in Los Angeles, USA.

Shujaa, who had earlier on dispatched England 19-14, scored four tries thanks to skipper Nelson Oyoo, Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno, Vincent Onyala and Billy 'The Kid' Odhiambo who dotted his 101 tries in the Series so far.

The win saw Kenya finish second in Pool D behind Samoa, Scotland finished second while England trailed the Group.

This is the first time Kenya is reaching the Cup Quarters since the Dubai second leg played in December 2021.

Kenya will meet Australia or Argentina in the Cup Quarters.

