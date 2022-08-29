Kenya: Police Bar Ugenya Residents From Burning MP David Ochieng's House After He Decamped to Kenya Kwanza

Siaya — Quick action by the police last evening saved Ugenya legislator, David Ochieng's home from suspected arsonists who wanted to set it ablaze in protest of his decision to ditch the Azimio coalition for Kenya Kwanza.

And on Saturday, the residents vented their anger at the Ugenya constituency development fund offices in Sega town which they vandalized.

According to the villagers, a contingent of police officers from Kanyumba police post in East Ugenya rushed to the MP's home, a few metres from Komoro primary school as a group of angry youths marched to the home carrying crude weapons.

The group, which was shouting that the legislator had let them down by his decision.

Siaya county police commander, Michael Muchiri confirmed the incidents, saying that investigations have been launched.

"Ugenya sub county police commander, Benard Wamugunda is dealing with the issues" said Muchiri adding that the CDF office has been damaged.

The police boss said that the development was as a result of the legislator's decision to join president elect, William Ruto's Kenya kwanza.

Meanwhile, protests against the legislator's political move entered the second day when Ugenya residents brought business at Sega township to a standstill.

Carrying twigs and placards, the locals challenged David Ochieng to relinquish his seat and seek fresh mandate on a Kenya kwanza alliance ticket if he thinks he was popular on the ground.

They said that Ugenya constituency was an Orange Democratic Movement zone and was fully behind former prime minister, Raila Amollo Odinga. - Kna