Kenya: Lawyer Condemns Wrong Tweet By DCI on Businessman

Nairobi — Lawyer Steve Ogola has condemned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) for posting what he called an alarming post about a City Businessman.

According to the DCI, detectives based at the Land Fraud Investigations unit are looking for one Ali Noor Abdi, whom they said is wanted for conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code.

The DCI tweeted on Thursday night that the suspect together with his son Abdi Hamza Ali Noor, who has already been arraigned in court, had on diverse dates between July 1, 2014 and April 7, 2020, conspired to defraud the African Banking Corporation Limited (ABC) Nairobi, Sh60million.

The Police said Abdi, whom they claimed is at large is also wanted for Forgery of a document, contrary to section 345 as read with section 349 of the penal code.

They said a warrant for his arrest has since been issued by the Milimani Chief magistrate's court.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is invited to volunteer it through the #FichuakwaDCI toll free number 0800, 722 203 or the nearest police station for action," the DCI said.

However, Ogolla asked the DCI to stop malice.

"DCI- this sensational reporting. Your Investigating officer Musa Ndalo has the contacts of Mzee Ali Noor. Ndalo charged Mzee's son after failing to link Mzee with any offence. Still, nothing stops him from summoning Mzee" he said.

However, on Friday, Abdi visited the DCI offices on Kiambu road and asked the Police why they claimed he was on the run.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The detectives said the matter is under investigations.

Abdi told the Media at DCI headquarters that the case is a civil case and not criminal.

He said the matter has been ongoing in court, there have been mentions and hearings and that no judgement has been rendered.

He said it's wrong for the DCI to get wrong information from ABC Bank and brand them as flight risks yet they are not.

He asked the DCI to pull down the alarming facebook posts and tweets.

"ABC Bank gave wrong information to the DCI. The DCI do not want to clarify the wrong information that has caused us anguish. The whole tweet was meant to malign us and tarnish our names. It's sad and we will resist that," he said.

ABC bank has in the past been embroiled in several land disputes.

In 2016 the Banking Fraud Unit arrested two men linked to the fraudulent use of two title deeds to secure a loan from ABC bank.

The men allegedly colluded with ABC banks to defraud a businessman of his 0.03 hectares of land in Langata, Nairobi.