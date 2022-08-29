Kenya: Student's Union KUSO Wants Petitioners in Presidential Suit Given Security

Nairobi — The Kenya Universities Students Organization (KUSO) has urged the National Police Service to accord security to all Petitioners in the presidential suit before the Supreme Court.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, the organisation's President Antony Manyara further called for a voter audit to determine the truth on discrepancies of votes announced at polling stations and those in forms 34A, 34B.

"The DCI should conduct forensics on the KIEMS KIT and entire systems to determine the extent of infiltration and effect on the presidential results," he stated.

Manyara said the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati should also issue a public apology over his emotional and diversionary affidavit that doesn't address the issues raised on his conduct as the commission's chairman but engages in wild name calling and fairy tale recounting of the dreams, he had at 3.02am.

The chair went on to warn other leaders and lawyers against sharing misleading information on social media against the supreme court judges

The organisation said it should be emphasized that the inability of the IEBC to conduct a free, fair and credible election has had serious consequences for Kenyans working in various economic sectors as well as the school calendar and businesses, who have all been adversely affected.

"In light of such glaring shortfalls by IEBC, we, student leaders, as forefront defenders of the constitution, support our affiliate organization, the Youth Advocacy Africa, YAA, in its bold and courageous bid to seek legal redress over IEBC's apparent intentional moves to bungle the election and predetermine its outcome," he stated.

KUSO finally dismissed claims of a notice or motion of removal of the organisation's chairman or any other official by a council member or student leader from any university in Kenya