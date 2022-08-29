Kenya: I Am Confident the Supreme Court Will Not Be Swayed By Threats, Intimidation - President-Elect Ruto

Bungoma — President-Elect William Ruto has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will not be swayed as it listens to the presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the Bungoma Christ the King Cathedral, Ruto urged the Supreme Court not to be swayed by blackmail, intimidation or bribery.

"We have confidence in the courts and we will continue to build the independence of our institutions," Ruto stated.

We have made a great statement to the world by remaining peaceful during this process. Bribery, intimidation and blackmail did not win votes on August 9 and neither did it win the IEBC. We also hope it will not win our courts," he added.

He also expressed optimism about a fast return to normalcy.

"I am very sure that shortly we will go back to full normalcy, building the nation and fulfilling the commitments we made to our people," he stated.

Earlier, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to pray for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebulati.

Speaking at the Bungoma Christ the King Cathedral, Mudavadi said that as Kenyans pray for country the they should remember Chebukati together with his commissioners as he praised them for standing firm in their decision.

"Chebukati deserves our accolades because had he wavered, had he not stood firm, there were those who were hellbent on snatching the victory of William Ruto through an orthodox method," he stated.

Mudavadi said that Kenya was on the brink of a serious disaster as the country is going through a Supreme Court case.

He urged religious leaders to pray for the country.

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to be peaceful and extend humility to others.

He affirmed Kenyans that the DP will work towards fulfilling his manifesto