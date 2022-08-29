Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Kenyans to Pray for Chebukati

28 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Bungoma — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to pray for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebulati.

Speaking at the Bungoma Christ the King Cathedral, Mudavadi said that as Kenyans pray for country the they should remember Chebukati together with his commissioners as he praised them for standing firm in their decision.

"Chebukati deserves our accolades because had he wavered, had he not stood firm, there were those who were hellbent on snatching the victory of William Ruto through an orthodox method," he stated.

Mudavadi said that Kenya was on the brink of a serious disaster as the country is going through a Supreme Court case.

He urged religious leaders to pray for the country.

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to be peaceful and extend humility to others.

He affirmed Kenyans that the DP will work towards fulfilling his manifesto.

