Kenya: Tuju Says to Avail CCTV Footage of Guliye, Molu Visit to His House

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju says he has CCTV footage of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners Abdi Gulie Boya Molu visited him at his house in Karen.

He was speaking during a press conference on Sunday afternoon escalating exchanges following Raila Odinga's petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto's win.

He denied allegations by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Guliye that he wanted Presidential Results moderated.

Tuju said Chebukati had planned a secret meeting with him at a location in Karen and dared him to explain to Kenyans what it was all about.

He further revealed that Commissioners Guliye and Boya Molu had also gone to see him at his Karen home.

"In the meeting, we were ten of us in total and for him to claim that I made some offers to him it's a tarradiddle. Petty lie. I want Chebukati to explain to Kenyans what we were discussing when he came to see me in a secret location in Karen," said Tuju.

"I tried to access the Chairman I was physically blocked by Senior Police Officer Samuel Arap Kimeu. I had concerns when Chebukati made a ruling that all returning officers must see him first before the papers are verified on the floor. When I got access through the back door, his other officers told me he was busy and could not see me."

Tuju further indicated that the reason why he went to the Bomas of Kenya at 4am on August 15, was to raise some complaints after getting a tip off that that forms 34As were being changed at the IEBC portal.

"By that time, Mr. Chebukati had made a ruling that all the Returning Officers must report to him first before papers are verified on the floor of the hall. I had concerns about that because he was closed in that room with Mr. Molu and Mr. Marjan and it was obvious to me that something opaque was taking place," he said.

On Saturday IEBC Chairperson Chebukati and Commissioner Guliye in their Supreme Court Affidavits, accused Tuju, Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Former Attorney General Amos Wako of arriving at the Bomas of Kenya at 3am and requested the commission to "moderate" the results and have Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga announced winner or force a runoff.