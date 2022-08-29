Kenya: Tuju Claims Chebukati Also Met With Veronica Maina, Nanok on August 15

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju now claims that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina and head of President-Elect Williami Ruto's campaign secretariat met with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on the date of the presidential results announcement.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Tuju stated that Tuju said that the two met the commission's top officials after he and other Azimio officials left the room at around 4am.

"Chebukati should be honest enough to tell Kenyans what he was discussing with UDA officials Josephat Nanok and Veronica Maina as soon as we finished our 4am meeting," he stated.

Tuju also claimed two IEBC commissioners requested to see him and upon probing what the meeting was about, they said it was confidential.

He also stated that during the run-up to the election, Guliye had sent two emissaries to meet him.