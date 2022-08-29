Rwanda: New Art Exhibition Portraying Life Journey Kicks Off in Kigali

Process, a solo art exhibition featuring 40 artworks that portray the journey of different lifestyles kicked off in Kigali on the night of August 26.

The exhibition which will run until September 9, was organised by visual artist, JMV Munezero. It is taking place at NP_Arts_Center located in Kacyiru, Kigali.

Munezero said that he decided to call it "process", first because it depicts individual art activities and one's quest towards development.

His own process started at a survival stage where it was difficult for him to initiate a project.

'To move from one step to another requires a process and in that process, things are not always easy. When I started this journey, it took a long process to achieve what I have today and the journey is still on. In my art collection, you can see my process of 12 years as a visual artist," he said.

Munezero has also put into consideration the process of Rwanda's development and portrayed it in different artworks.

"When I see the daily lifestyle of the community I am living in, it shows me that everything has a process -- even countries and their people. Day to day, we have to believe that things happen in the process," he said.

Munezero believes that as he continues his journey, he is in the process and is ready to comply with its steps since he believes his future achievements are incorporated into it.

He urges the young generation to understand that to achieve their dreams, they have to follow the process of development.

The oldest artwork being exhibited in "Process" was crafted in 2016, according to Munezero.

One of his artworks, "Re-think" portrays the story of how the country was shattered during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as well as how it was restored.

Two people in the painting are portrayed pondering on what they could do to put broken pieces together and rebuild the country.

Munezero uses materials such as utilized jeans, kitenge and papers -- an act he said reflects his uniqueness since he has been using the materials for over nine years.

Talking about why he uses jeans, he said it is a universal outfit, and helps him to get attention from people so that he can explain to them what's behind his artworks.

From the exhibition, he expects to know reactions of people towards his works as well as sell some.

More about the artist

Munezero started painting in 2010 and sold his first art piece in 2011. His works mostly consist of painting on canvas and sculptures. He has also ventured into doing street art and designing murals.

The 31-year-old visual artist has been selected in different exhibitions in Rwanda, UK, Tanzania, among other countries.

He said that working as an artist gives him a chance to express himself and a motivation to thrive. He believes that art can change things and help people go after their endeavors.