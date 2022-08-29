Ethiopia: News - Huawei's Second Round Regional Job Fair Explores Local Talents in Bahir Dar Job Fair

Addis Abeba — Aimed at discovering local talent, Huawei Ethiopia hosted its second-round regional job fair in Bahirdar on 24 and 25 August in Bahir Dar, the capital city of the Amhara regional state.

Graduates from Bahirdar, Gonder, Enjibara, and Debark Universities were among the attendees of the event. "The Huawei ICT Academy's plan for this year includes working in collaboration with Technical Vocational and Training (TVT) institutions. As a result, the company also solicited resumes from TVT graduates," the company said in a statement. More than 800 resumes were collected from participants at the event, which was organized in collaboration with Mind Solutions PLC (IMS), Ethiojobs.net, and Dereja.com, as well as Bahirdar University. "The best candidates will be chosen from the resumes and will be given a chance to join Huawei."

Huawei team discussed the job fair with a few of the applicants who have already submitted their resume and are happy to "connect with Huawei and other companies. They also requested that Huawei hire more people and provide a large number of internship opportunities."

Huawei said its goal for this year was to provide internship opportunities to over 300 interns, which we have already accomplished. "In order to promote opportunities to graduate students, Huawei Ethiopia has hosted a number of job fairs. In collaboration with Addis Abeba University, the company held its second annual hand-shaking forum in the capital, Addis Abeba, on 09 and 10 May this eyar. It also held its first round of regional job fairs in Hawassa and Haromaya recently.

Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has been working in Ethiopia for more than 20 years. The company is working to bring digital to every person, home, and organization in order to create a fully connected, intelligent world.

The company's motto in Ethiopia is "In Ethiopia, for Ethiopians." We are honored to serve Ethiopians in any way we can. We would also like to thank Ethiopians for their efforts.

According to current student operation data, over 4,700 students are registered and affiliated with ICT academies. Over 610 students from the Amhara region are active and attending online and onsite classes, and over 460 students are affiliated with these ICT academies. AS