Tunisia: Somali PM Meets With Japan's Foreign Minister in Tunisia

28 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tunis at TICAD8 conference.

During the talks, they discussed the strengthening of historical relations, cooperation and cooperation between Somalia and Japan.

Somali PM appreciated the Japan for its support to Somalia in the state building and other areas, including humanitarian and development.

Both officials pledged to strengthen trade, security and political relations - adding that they will contribute to development programs for the people.

