Libya: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Latest Clashes in Tripoli, Libya

28 August 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — 28 August 2022:The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is deeply concerned with the recent military build-up and the surge of violent clashes in Tripoli, and calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities.

The Chairperson re-emphasizes that the security of civilians is an obligation of the Libyan authorities, and therefore urges strict respect for continental and International Humanitarian Law and human rights law by all parties.

The Chairperson reiterates the strong commitment of the African Union to intensify support for peace and national reconciliation in Libya, and encourages the parties to work closely towards sustainable peace, stability and prosperity for the Libyan people.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X