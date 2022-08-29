Libya: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Latest Clashes in Tripoli, Libya

press release

Addis Ababa — 28 August 2022:The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is deeply concerned with the recent military build-up and the surge of violent clashes in Tripoli, and calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities.

The Chairperson re-emphasizes that the security of civilians is an obligation of the Libyan authorities, and therefore urges strict respect for continental and International Humanitarian Law and human rights law by all parties.

The Chairperson reiterates the strong commitment of the African Union to intensify support for peace and national reconciliation in Libya, and encourages the parties to work closely towards sustainable peace, stability and prosperity for the Libyan people.