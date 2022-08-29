Somalia: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Arrives in Tunisia

27 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamse Abdi Barre, and his delegation arrived in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia on Friday night.

The Prime Minister's delegation was welcomed at Tunis Airport by the North African country's Defense Minister, Imed Memmich.

The Somali delegation will attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which opens today and will continue for the next two days.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre went to Tunisia on his first foreign trip since taking office in July from Mohamed Hussein Roble.

