Somalia: Interior Minister Meets With IOM Officials

The Minister of Interior Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met with the Head of the Somali Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Frantz Celestin.

The Minister of State Ilyas Ali Hassan and the Director General of the Ministry has attended the talks on the issues of stabilization and reconciliation in Somalia.

Minister Fiqi said that it is the commitment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Somalia to work closely with the IOM in Somalia.

The head of the Somali mission of (IOM), Frantz Celestin promised that the government will help with the issues discussed at the meeting of Stabilization and Reconciliation.