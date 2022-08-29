Somalia: A Govt Soldier Guns Down a Container Driver in Mogadishu

One of the container drivers working in the main port of Mogadishu was killed today in the city on Saturday morning by a government soldier.

A demonstration against the killing of the driver took place in Mogadishu's KM4 area.

The drivers who were angry about the killing of the deceased blocked the road from the 21 October side, where they held a short protest calling for justice for their colleague.

Some of the demonstrators who spoke to the media revealed that the deceased was killed because of the payment of a $2 extortion by the soldier, as they said.

Mohamed Barrow was a husband and a father who worked as a driver for a living.