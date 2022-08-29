Somalia: A Govt Soldier Guns Down a Container Driver in Mogadishu

27 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

One of the container drivers working in the main port of Mogadishu was killed today in the city on Saturday morning by a government soldier.

A demonstration against the killing of the driver took place in Mogadishu's KM4 area.

The drivers who were angry about the killing of the deceased blocked the road from the 21 October side, where they held a short protest calling for justice for their colleague.

Some of the demonstrators who spoke to the media revealed that the deceased was killed because of the payment of a $2 extortion by the soldier, as they said.

Mohamed Barrow was a husband and a father who worked as a driver for a living.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X