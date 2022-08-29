Somalia: Somali PM Meets With Tunisian President Kais Saied

27 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre met the President of Tunisia Kais Saied on Saturday morning.

Kais Saied is hosting the TICAD8 international conference which officially opened today in the capital of Tunisia.

The Prime Minister of Somalia is attending the meeting organized the Japan which is meant to help the African countries build their infrastructure and create jobs.

Hamza is accompanied by the Minister of Planning, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, and other officials from his office such as advisors.

