South Africa: Road Accident Fund's New Rule Irks - South African News Briefs - August 29, 2022

Cape Town —

Road Accident Fund's New Rule May Leave Many Out of Pocket

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is being hauled to court over a contentious new policy to stop paying out for past medical expenses covered by medical aid. The controversial move was announced in an internal communique published earlier this month, which states that all RAF offices must now reject claims for past medical expenses - which were covered by medical aid on the grounds that these claimants "sustained no loss or incurred any expenses". A claimant's attorney explained to Eye Witness News that a claimant has a contractual obligation to reimburse his/her medical aid for past medical expenses covered or paid by them, once he/she is successful with his RAF claim. Discovery Health is also challenging the RAF action.

Friends, Comrades, Countrymen - the New Comrades Race Winner is ...

Tete Dijana has won the men's race in the 95th Comrades Marathon that took place yesterday August 28, in the "down run" from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. A security guard from North West province, Dijana, 34, came 50th in the Comrades in 2019 - the last one before Covid-19 stopped the event for two years. Edward Mothibi, who won in 2019, secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The women's race was won by Russian Alexandra Morozova, who approached the courts at the eleventh-hour, for permission to run after the Comrade's Marathon Committee withdrew her entry. South African ultra-runner Gerda Steyn did not defend her title as she is preparing for the New York Marathon that will be run on November 6, 2022.

Price of Fries Going Up

Heavy import tariffs on frozen French fries came into effect in July, imposed by the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) in an alleged attempt to protect the local industry from "dumping" or being undercut by artificially lowered prices. These include duties on frozen chips from Belgium of up to 23.06 % and up to 104.52 % from the Netherlands, while German suppliers have been hardest hit with new duties of 181.05 %. This means that the fries sold to consumers will become pricier. Maybe it's time to cut down on South Africa's favourite fast food - slap chips!