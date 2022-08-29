Kenya: President Kenyatta-Led Jubilee Party Headquarters Set for Auction

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party headquarters which is housed at the Emani Business Centre has been set for auction.

In an advertisement on Monday by Garam Investments, the complex which is located along Thika road at Pangani area in Nairobi will be auctioned on Tuesday, September 13 at Garam's headquarter offices in Westlands.

"All that parcel of land known as LR no 209/1530 Emani Business Centre along Thika Road, Pangani area registered under Farmer Industry Limited, with a plinth area of 34, 000 square feet," the advert read.

The property is registered under Florence Wairimu Mbugua of Farmers Industry Limited.

"Bidders will be required to produce a bidding deposit of Kshs 5 million by way of cash or bankers cheque before being allowed to bid," read the auction notice.

The party was founded on 8 September 2016, following the merger of 11 smaller parties. Jubilee party leased the complex seven story building in 2016, a year ahead of the 2017 General Election.

The headquarters was the party's nerve centre in the last polls and houses offices crucial to its operations.

However in 2021, the buzz of activities in the President Uhuru Kenyatta led party scaled down after fallout with his deputy William Ruto.