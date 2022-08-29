Uganda: Govt Releases Burial Program for Gen Tumwine Burial

Government has released the burial program for former Security Minister and NRA bush war hero, Gen Elly Tumwine.

Tumwine died on Thursday morning at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya's capital where he had been hospitalized as he battled lung cancer.

According to the program released by government, the NRA bush war hero's body which is currently kept at Bombo military hospital will later today be taken to the deceased's home in Nakasero for an official vigil starting at 4pm.

"On Monday, August, 29, there will be a requiem mass at the Kololo independence grounds starting at 10am," the program says.

It is expected that President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces will also pay his last respects to his deceased NRA bush war comrade at Kololo.

Here, it is expected that the president will give a detailed account of the bush war escapades with the deceased whom he had earlier taught at Burunga Primary School in 1967 after his A-level(Museveni) as a student teacher.

Tumwine later joined Museveni in FRONASA and was among the group of rebels that were trained in Monduli, Tanzania.

During the requiem mass at Kololo on Monday, also other selected mourners will pay their respects to the deceased UPDF general credited for having fired the first bullet as the National Resistance Army kicked off a five year protracted war against Obote's government.

To this, all invited mourners have been asked to test for Covid.

"Those invited will be contacted by the directorate of protocol(in UPDF) and required to undergo Covid tests at Kololo independence grounds on Sunday," a statement by the UPDF reads in part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the burial program, the deceased UPDF general's body will later on Monday be transported to his ancestral home in Mukuru, Rwemikoma sub county in Kazo district before a requiem mass and burial on Tuesday.

Military background

Joining the army in 1978 , Tumwine later joined then rebel leader Yoweri Museveni to the bush to form the National Resistance Army (NRA).

In 1984, he was named commander of the army, a post he held for three years until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh.

In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of general in the UPDF and chairperson of the UPDF General Court Martial in Makindye where among the persons arraigned before him was opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye and charged with treason.

The case was later transferred to the civilian court.

During his career, Gen Tumwine also served as Minister of State for Defence in 1989, Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, presidential adviser on security from 1996 until 1998, chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

Tumwine has also previously represented the UPDF in the Parliament.