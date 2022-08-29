Kenya: Its a Two-Horse Race in the Mombasa Governor Contest

Mombasa — The Mombasa gubernatorial contest will be a two-horse race between Abdulswamad Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Since Tuesday, Mombasa County has been a bee-hive of activities as Omar and Nassir make the last-minute rush to woo supporters into their camp.

Both Nassir and Omar have been endorsed by the organized groups and different communities living in Mombasa.

On Wednesday, the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party leader Raila Odinga, accompanied by his running-mate Martha Karua and a host of other elected leaders arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Nassir.

Odinga and Karua held a series of meetings at the Wild Waters Complex in Nyali to ask their supporters to vote for Nassir.

On Thursday, Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, accompanied by other leaders arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Omar.

Gachagua held a three-hour consultative meeting in Nyali with over 3,000 Mombasa business and opinion leaders over the forthcoming gubernatorial elections on Monday.

"Our fruitful evening engagement has culminated in a consensus that the people of Mombasa will be safe in the hands of Hassan Omar as their next Governor," said Gachagua.

On Friday, more leaders associated with Azimio Coalition party including Sabina Chege (former Murang'a woman rep), Esther Passaris (Nairobi woman rep), and MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Memusi Kanchori (Kajiado Central), John Mbadi (Suba South) arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Nassir.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Azimio team combed the entire Mombasa, calling the voters to ensure they come out in large numbers and vote for Nassir on Monday.

On Saturday, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu teamed up to rally the Kamba community to vote for Nassir.

Ngilu has been in Mombasa since Wednesday traversing Changamwe and Jomvu constituencies where the Kamba community is largely concentrated.

On the Kenya Kwanza camp, former MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), and MPs John Njuguna 'Kawanjiku' (Kiambaa), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) among others arrived to campaign for Omar.

Others who have camped in Mombasa are Kwale governor Salim Mvurya and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi are also in Mombasa campaigning for Omar.

On Sunday, the Kenya Kwanza team worshiped at Jesus Celebration Centre in Bamburi.