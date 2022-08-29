Kenya: Despite Ban Kenya Stagnates at FIFA Ranking

Nairobi — With Kenya remaining suspended by FIFA, the national football team, Harambee Stars stagnated at 102 position in the latest global ranking released by the world governing body on Friday.

Kenya was banned for government interference in November 2021 after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Arts, Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and instituted a Caretaker Committee.

Since then, Kenya has not featured in any international football activity, missing out in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and international friendlies.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda is ahead in ranking, occupying 90th position globally and 18th in the continent followed by Kenya, Tanzania in 131, Rwanda 136 while Burundi is in position 141.

In the continent, African Champions Senegal is top and 18th in the world, followed by Morocco, who are second in Africa and 24th in the globe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are third and 32nd in the world, record seven-time champions the Pharaohs of Egypt are fourth and 34th in the world while Tunisia closes the top five in the standing and 36th overall.

The Samba Boys of Brazil, who are the record five-time champions top the globe, followed by Belgium, Argentina in third, World Champions France in fourth as England wrap up the top five.

FIFA's August World Rankings (August world rankings in parenthesis):

1. Brazil

2. Belgium

3. Argentina

4. France

5. England

6. Spain

7. Italy

8. Netherlands

9. Portugal

10. Denmark

Top 10 African teams:

18. Senegal (18)

23. Morocco (22)

30. Tunisia (30)

31. Nigeria (31)

38. Cameroon (38)

40. Egypt (40)

41. Algeria (41)

46. Mali (46)

52. Côte d'Ivoire (52)

55. Burkina Faso (55)