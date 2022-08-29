Africa: Somalia, AU Discuss the Fight Against Al-Shabaab

TUNIS - The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamsa Abdi Barre, who is in Tunis, Tunisia, is holding meetings with the various leaders who participated in the African Development Conference that was concluded in the country.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre met in Tunis with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, to discuss the relationship and cooperation between Somalia and the African Union.

The two officials also discussed how to strengthen cooperation between the government of Somalia and the African Union, especially in the areas of security and politics and fighting Al-Shabaab.

Some of the African Union countries have a large number of troops in Somalia operating under the name ATMIS, which are supporting the government forces in their fight against Al-Shabaab.