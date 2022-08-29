Africa: Somalia, AU Discuss the Fight Against Al-Shabaab

29 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

TUNIS - The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamsa Abdi Barre, who is in Tunis, Tunisia, is holding meetings with the various leaders who participated in the African Development Conference that was concluded in the country.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre met in Tunis with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, to discuss the relationship and cooperation between Somalia and the African Union.

The two officials also discussed how to strengthen cooperation between the government of Somalia and the African Union, especially in the areas of security and politics and fighting Al-Shabaab.

Some of the African Union countries have a large number of troops in Somalia operating under the name ATMIS, which are supporting the government forces in their fight against Al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X