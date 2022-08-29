Uganda: "For All Those He Wronged, We Ask for Forgiveness," Gen Tumwine's Daughter

The children of the late Gen Elly Tumwine have asked the public to forgive him in case of any wrongs he did.

Speaking to mourners at the deceased's home in Nakasero on Sunday night, the NRA bush war hero's children led by Cynthia Tumwine asked God and members of the public to forgive their dad in case something went astray.

"While in hospital in Nairobi and while we were praying, one of the things we were convicted about was to seek forgiveness on his behalf. To ask God to forgive him for everything he did either knowingly or unknowingly. We seek forgiveness so that he is on a clean slate," Cynthia Tumwine told mourners on Sunday.

"I also wanted not to only do it with God but also do it here that in case dad wronged you in any way, please forgive him. If you also wronged him, he forgave you. He talked about forgiveness every time."

According to the deceased NRA general's daughter, his dad lived a righteous life full of honour that any soldier and freedom fighter would have cherished.

"I thank dad so much for his brave character. One of how he always used to tell us he was ready to die and would make fan of us being scared of death. Dad was so much fun. He was a very funny man. You have seen videos of him dance that have gone viral and that was dad on a normal day. He was so humorous and would try to catch up with trends even of our age. He was just so funny," the tearful daughter told mourners.

At the same vigil, several other mourners blasted members of the public, especially on social media who have made it a habit to celebrate the death of other people.

"You get the winers and dinners celebrating the death of an individual. To those lumpens, the spirit of Gen Tumwine is never going to die. Never! Some of these people are living because people like Tumwine staked their lives on the line of fire that they are living," said Dr. Waren Namara said.

He also took a swipe at Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

"Tumwine can't be known by the job he did as security minister. Nganda.., you will also die incidentally. Tumwine might have died but his spirit is still alive."

The development comes on the backdrop of comments by a section of members of the public who have publically come out to condemn Gen Tumwine for a number of his actions while alive and serving government in several capacities.

The most notable one are his words following the November 2020 riots sparked by the arrest of former NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine in Luuka.

The protests left over 50 people killed by security forces

In the aftermath of the protests, Gen Tumwine who was then security minister said police and other security forces have a right to a kill any person.

He has since come under fire both during life and in death , with many taking to social media to take a swipe at him.

However, despite the comments, many other people have insisted it is not fair to condemn and judge a dead person who cant defend himself.