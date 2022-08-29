Malawi: Chakwera Touts Kulamba Ceremony of the Chewa As a Cultural Unifying Factor

President Lazarus Chakwera has touted the Kulamba ceremony of the Chewa as a cultural unifying factor of Malawians, Zambians and Mozambicans.

He said this is the reason he takes pride in celebrating different cultures as such celebrations bring unity among people of different cultures.

Chakwera was speaking at the Kulamba Ceremony in Mkaika, Zambia, which is a cultural event for the Chewa people of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.

The President said his administration champions co-existence among people of different cultures and ensures there is no favouritism in recruitment of people into public service and even when awarding contracts for public projects.

He mentioned different road construction projects underway in different parts of Malawi as a sign that his administration is not selective in implementing developmental projects.

Chakwera said his government continues to endeavour to unite Malawi by providing development and social services to all parts of the country.

Writing on his face book wall, Chakwera says the colourful Kulamba traditional ceremony at Mkaika was memorable for many reasons, including cultural dances and uniting speeches.

"Together with the First Lady, we paid homage to His Royal Highness Kalonga Gawa Undi and thanked him for the role he plays in guiding Chewa chiefs and their subjects to promote unity with other cultures," he says.

He says he also had an opportunity to interact President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia who also graced the occasion.