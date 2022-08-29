Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Set to Wrap up His Puntland Trip

29 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who spent four days in Garowe, Puntland, is scheduled to return to Mogadishu, the capital of the country.

While in Garowe, President Hassan Sheikh held meetings with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and his deputy Ahmed Karash, discussing cooperation and how to speed up.

They also talked about the completion of the Draft Constitution.

There is no word or news from these meetings, but President Hassan Sheikh attended a dinner meeting in his honour and his delegation.

Hassan Sheikh last night met with elders, and he asked them to play a prominent role in the development of Somalia & strengthening the sovereignty and unity of the country.

