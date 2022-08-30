Kenya: Rongai MP Moi Accuses UDA of Bribery, Intimidation as Voting Proceeds

Nakuru — Rongai Member of Parliament, Raymond Moi has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for campaigning during the election day.

Speaking soon after he cast his ballot, the legislator further decried voter bribery and intimidation.

He wondered why IEBC allowed them in as agents, yet they had agreed that no elected leader will act as agent.

"I blame IEBC, why to the elected leaders, MOs Senators and Governor having access to the polling stations, why do they have the commission badges," he wondered.

He claimed that residents were feeling intimidated to come out and vote when they learn that there is a brigade of elected Maps waylaying voters to coerce them.