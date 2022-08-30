Kenya: Shujaa Finish World Rugby Sevens Series at 12th Place

Nairobi — Shujaa concluded the 2021-22 World Rugby Sevens Series at 12th place with 49 points after collecting 12 from the season ending Los Angeles leg on Sunday night.

The Kenyan boys lost the fifth place final 29-7 to Argentina, having dropped out of the Main Cup contention following a 40-14 loss to Series champions Australia.

Against Argentina, Anthony Omondi's try at the end of the first half provoded a hope for a comeback after Matías Osadczuk's early double, one of which was converted.

However, the Argentines came back better in the second half, Tomas Lizazu dotting down twice while Franco Sabato added a late one after the buzzer to firm up the huge win for the Pumas.

The performance in Los Angeles was the joint best for Kenya this season and the boys will now switch their attention to next month's World Cup in Cape Town.

It was only the second time this season the team was amassing 12 points, having done so in Dubai. The closest other clean performance from Shujaa was in the season-opening leg in Dubai where they earned 10 points.

Coach Damian McGrath will now look for positives from the outing in the US ahead of the World Cup where he hopes the team can go beyond the quarters.