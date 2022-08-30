Kenya: IEBC Provisional Results Put Abdulswamad Ahead in Mombasa Governor Race

30 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — The Mombasa Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir is commanding a lead in four out of six constituencies of Mombasa in Monday's governor election.

In provisional results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Nassir is leading in Jomvu, Mvita, Nyali, and Changamwe constituencies.

Likoni and Kisauni results are yet to be released.

The election had attracted seven candidates; Nassir, Hassan Omar (UDA), Hezron Awiti (VDP), William Kingi (PAA), Daniel Kitsao (Independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia), and Said Abdhalla (Usawa).

However, the race was between Nassir and Omar.

In Jomvu, which has 75,085 registered voters, Nassir garnered 15,629 against Omar's 11,038.

In Changamwe, which has 93, 561 total registered voters, Nassir received 17,740, whereas Omar had 15, 898.

In Mvita, which is Nasir's backyard, he received 24,106 and Omar had 19,086

In Nyali's final tally, Nassir garnered 22,387 and Omar had 21,580

Mombasa County IEBC Returning officer Swalha Yusuf is today expected to announce the final results.

Last night, outgoing Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Nassir led their thousands of supporters in celebrating their victory within the Mombasa town.

The thousands of supporters converged at Treasury Square round-about.

Joho said they endured all kind of mockery from the Kenya Kwanza team, which was saying how best they will beat ODM in Mombasa.

"Today, we have shown them that Mombasa is an ODM zone," said Joho.

Joho said he supported Nassir because their friendship started long before they joined politics.

"We have been brothers before politics, we have been brothers in politics and we will continue being brothers after politics," he said.

Nassir thanked his supporters, the leaders who came and campaigned for him and ensuring Mombasa remains a Raila Odinga stronghold.

"We are grateful for your support," said Nassir.

